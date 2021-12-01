Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spruce Biosciences (SPRB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ: SPRB):

11/29/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

11/23/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/19/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

11/16/2021 – Spruce Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

11/16/2021 – Spruce Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Spruce Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

SPRB traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,301. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a current ratio of 15.95. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $31.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

