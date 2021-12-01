Refinable Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $11.63 million and $1.18 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00062963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00071293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00094426 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,465.86 or 0.07958691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,235.72 or 1.00218683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.