Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,079 shares of company stock valued at $29,338,414 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $703.59.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $636.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $606.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $592.55. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

