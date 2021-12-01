Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 47,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.1% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.8% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 11,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 19,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.17. The company had a trading volume of 21,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,491. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.99%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

