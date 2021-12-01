Render Token Achieves Market Cap of $884.51 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $884.51 million and approximately $107.32 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.14 or 0.00009127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00043403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.63 or 0.00235537 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00086929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,717,426 coins and its circulating supply is 172,116,853 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

