Request Price Up 257.6% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. During the last week, Request has traded 257.6% higher against the dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $728.80 million and $392.15 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.62 or 0.00245544 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00088998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,116 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

