Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 1st (ALXXF, BABYF, BNS, CVE, ENTG, MEGEF, OR, VET)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, December 1st:

Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$2.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.75 to C$4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS)

had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$88.00 to C$89.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $151.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$13.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$22.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$16.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

