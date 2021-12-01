Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 1st (AHEXY, ASHTY, BLX, BOUYF, BZLFY, BZQIY, CSPLF, DITHF, DTEGY, EENEF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, December 1st:

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Boralex (TSE:BLX)

had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. The firm currently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.45.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Mithra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MITPF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

