RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Broadcom by 27.5% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $1,299,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 7,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.9% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Argus upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

AVGO stock opened at $553.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.74 and a twelve month high of $577.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.82%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

