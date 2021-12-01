RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after buying an additional 1,588,394 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $181.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.58%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

