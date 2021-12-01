Rivetz (RVT) Price Down 2.3% This Week

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a market cap of $294,560.05 and $685.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00043934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.91 or 0.00236560 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00086739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Rivetz

RVT is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

