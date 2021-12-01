Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 11,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan bought 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $30,837.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 4,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $43,184.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 102,255 shares of company stock valued at $822,100 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

