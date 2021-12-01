Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Short Interest Down 36.4% in November

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SANM. Bank of America lowered shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sanmina by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Sanmina by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 164,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Sanmina by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

