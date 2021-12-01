Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 234928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$83.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.16, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.89 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 EPS for the current year.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Zimapan mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico.

