Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC cut Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $35.54. 193,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $37.23.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

