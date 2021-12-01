Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBGSY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Shares of SBGSY traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $35.54. 193,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,870. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

