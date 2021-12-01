Schneider Electric S.E.’s (SBGSY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBGSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

SBGSY traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.54. 193,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.78. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $37.23.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

