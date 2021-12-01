Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Holdings Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,385,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,624,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.68. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.69 and a 1 year high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

