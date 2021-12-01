SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Insider Sells $20,690.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $20,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $20,600.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $125,750.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $122,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,883 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $45,474.45.

On Monday, October 18th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $66,120.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 100 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,400.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $66,660.00.

SEMR stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.22. 853,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,426. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the third quarter valued at approximately $962,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SEMrush by 3.4% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SEMrush by 37.8% in the third quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,071,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after buying an additional 568,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SEMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

