Shaftesbury’s (SHB) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 545 ($7.12) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHB. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 632.86 ($8.27).

Shares of SHB opened at GBX 610.32 ($7.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 625.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 616.62. Shaftesbury has a one year low of GBX 499 ($6.52) and a one year high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 12.33.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

