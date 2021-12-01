Short Interest in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Drops By 35.2%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the October 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 873,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their target price on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $75,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 856,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $13,452,450.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,897,228 shares of company stock valued at $30,124,549 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 558,820 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,769,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after acquiring an additional 491,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 357,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,541,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 116,336 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,021,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATEN traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.01. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

