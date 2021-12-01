Short Interest in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Declines By 34.1%

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the October 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.04. 43,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,282. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.48. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,594 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,393,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,125,000 after acquiring an additional 641,475 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,545,000 after buying an additional 587,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

