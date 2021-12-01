Short Interest in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Grows By 173.0%

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 173.0% from the October 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $8.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

