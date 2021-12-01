Short Interest in Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Declines By 35.6%

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 110,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Hang Lung Properties stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 314,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,351. Hang Lung Properties has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.4896 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 4.03%.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

