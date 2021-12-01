Short Interest in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Declines By 34.8%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the October 31st total of 496,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.81. 2,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.83. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after acquiring an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $5,639,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.