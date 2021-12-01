Short Interest in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Decreases By 38.8%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the October 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

iClick Interactive Asia Group stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. 15,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,388. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $588.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.47.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,913.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth $67,000. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

