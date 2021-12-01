Short Interest in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Expands By 45.6%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the October 31st total of 108,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of IMTE traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 55,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00. Integrated Media Technology has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $10.67.

In other news, major shareholder Ying Chiu Herbert Lee sold 1,685,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $3,707,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

