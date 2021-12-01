Short Interest in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Decreases By 37.9%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYZ. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $17,554,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 497.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 160,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $7,933,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 317.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 47,443 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 116.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 39,602 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PYZ opened at $88.18 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $96.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.