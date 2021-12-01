Short Interest in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Drops By 39.1%

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the October 31st total of 167,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITMR. Cowen cut Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itamar Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 56.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 586,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 211,420 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Itamar Medical during the third quarter valued at $13,057,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the third quarter valued at about $11,522,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the third quarter valued at about $9,746,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITMR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,590. The company has a market cap of $492.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $30.78.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.32). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

