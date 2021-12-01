Short Interest in Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Increases By 170.9%

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,100 shares, a growth of 170.9% from the October 31st total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

KNRLF stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94. Kontrol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.45 price target (up from C$2.00) on shares of Kontrol Technologies in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.

