Short Interest in Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Increases By 175.0%

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLCLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Oriental Land in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

OTCMKTS OLCLY opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.49 and a beta of -0.08. Oriental Land has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

