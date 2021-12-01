Short Interest in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Increases By 45.1%

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ SAL opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.08. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $147.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, Director Paul S. Hoffner bought 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter worth $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

