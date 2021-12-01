Short Interest in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Grows By 177.5%

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 177.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

