Short Interest in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Expands By 174.6%

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 174.6% from the October 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USDP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in USD Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 23,609 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in USD Partners by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in USD Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in USD Partners by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in USD Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

