Showcase Reaches Market Capitalization of $326,999.32 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $326,999.32 and approximately $91,464.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00063133 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00071190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00093772 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,461.10 or 0.07922582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,640.77 or 1.00589780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

