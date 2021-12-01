Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Director Staffan Encrantz Buys 86,454 Shares

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 86,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,629,657.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Staffan Encrantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Staffan Encrantz purchased 214,606 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,807,174.40.

On Monday, October 18th, Staffan Encrantz acquired 527,048 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,649,152.00.

SGHT stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.16. 653,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,632. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sight Sciences Inc has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.29.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGHT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,800,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,070,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,547,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

