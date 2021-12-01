Smooth Love Potion Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $172.27 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $168.05 million and $172.27 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for $0.0545 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00043403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.63 or 0.00235537 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00086929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

SLP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,081,678,585 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

