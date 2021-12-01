SnodeCoin (SND) Market Capitalization Tops $319,183.88

SnodeCoin (CURRENCY:SND) traded up 29% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last week, SnodeCoin has traded 45.9% lower against the dollar. One SnodeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. SnodeCoin has a market cap of $319,183.88 and $32.00 worth of SnodeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00044747 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.50 or 0.00237587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00087696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SnodeCoin Profile

SnodeCoin (CRYPTO:SND) is a coin. SnodeCoin’s total supply is 43,149,969 coins and its circulating supply is 43,049,969 coins. SnodeCoin’s official website is snode.co . SnodeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ruslanyocto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandcoin project allows its holders to participate in the creation of a crowd-sourced sand quarry project in which non-metallic materials will be mined to generate revenue and buy-back the SND token at a higher price. The SND token is an Ethereum-based asset. “

