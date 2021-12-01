Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Shares Down 5.9%

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC) shares traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 39,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 523,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35.

About Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for iron ore and antimony/gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Moosehead Gold Property located in Central Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

