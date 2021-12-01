South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Short Interest Down 34.7% in November

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the October 31st total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

NYSE SJI traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,142. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 142.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $892,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $2,207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 214.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

