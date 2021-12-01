Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 20%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU) fell 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,987,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 507% from the average session volume of 327,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.57 million and a PE ratio of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93.

Southern Energy Company Profile (CVE:SOU)

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.

