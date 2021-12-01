Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -888.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUV. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

