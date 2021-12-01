Spectrum Price Down 10.7% This Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $29,636.77 and approximately $2,316.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.09 or 0.00358900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

