Splintershards Price Reaches $0.41 (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a total market cap of $133.90 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 382,291,666 coins and its circulating supply is 325,916,373 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

