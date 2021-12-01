Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Down 34.7% in November

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the October 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Star Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,155. Star Group has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $12.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $407.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.49.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.78%.
About Star Group
Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
