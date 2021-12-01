Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Down 34.7% in November

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the October 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Star Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,155. Star Group has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $12.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $407.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Group during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Star Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Star Group during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. 35.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Group

Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

