Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0991 on Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Status coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $343.81 million and $33.90 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00045844 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.40 or 0.00245176 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00088857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

SNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

