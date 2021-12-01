Stellar (XLM) Price Hits $0.32

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Stellar has a market cap of $7.86 billion and approximately $556.63 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00062484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.05 or 0.00206170 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00112368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00071186 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.00 or 0.00646651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00093774 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,515 coins and its circulating supply is 24,354,308,900 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

