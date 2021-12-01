Step Hero (HERO) Trading Up 16.4% This Week

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last seven days, Step Hero has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a total market cap of $12.82 million and $1.79 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00044747 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.50 or 0.00237587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00087696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

