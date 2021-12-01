Stewart Kantor Sells 50,000 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Stewart Kantor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $392,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stewart Kantor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Stewart Kantor sold 50,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $375,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $209,250.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $207,750.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Stewart Kantor sold 20,983 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $198,079.52.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 14,703 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $147,030.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00.

Shares of ONDS stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 784,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,326. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the third quarter valued at $98,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ondas in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ondas in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ondas by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

