StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for StoneX Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.52. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.19.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in StoneX Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in StoneX Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in StoneX Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,729 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $247,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,703 shares of company stock worth $3,197,313. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

